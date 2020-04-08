Coronavirus Update: Millions Of Low-Income Citizens Won’t Get Stimulus Checks

Although as many as 10 million low-income students, childless adults and disabled citizens are eligible for financial help from the stimulus bill, they are at risk of not receiving it at all. This is because since many make less than $12,200 per year and have no incentive, they aren’t required to file tax returns. And this makes these individuals almost invisible to the IRS.

Other groups who won’t receive money from the stimulus bill include:

– Young people who are older than 17 and are still claimed as dependents by their parents. Their parents also won’t get the extra $500 due per child.

-Adult dependents, including some disabled or elderly people who may live with their children

– Undocumented immigrants who don’t have Social Security numbers

The Pandemic

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warns that despite a decrease in hospitalizations and intubations in New York, we will continue to see an increase in deaths this week.

The activity of extremist groups is on the rise as they use the coronavirus pandemic to encourage violence and push anti-government narratives. Law enforcement across the country have already responded to two extremist plots in recent days and attacks against Asian people have also intensified.

The death rate from coronavirus is higher if you live in a county with higher levels of long-term air pollution, according to new research released Tuesday by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Business & Economy

As more and more Americans lose their jobs, data shows that women are disproportionately affected by the surge in unemployment resulting from the pandemic. According to the Labor Department, of the more than 700,000 jobs that disappeared in the first wave of pandemic layoffs last month, almost 60% of those jobs were held by women.

After tweeting criticism of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus response, Trump announced that the U.S. is going to put “a powerful hold” on all money sent to the W.H.O. Leadership at W.H.O. responded by warning global leaders against politicizing the outbreak “if you don’t want to have many more body bags,” adding all political parties should focus on saving their people.

States

The number of prison inmates and workers in California who have tested positive for the coronavirus continues to rise. Eighteen inmates and 62 corrections workers have tested positive. Nearly 3,500 inmates will be released early to prevent the spread of coronavirus in California prisons.

In New York, leadership reported some progress in fighting the coronavirus but stopped short of relaxing any social distancing or shelter-in-place restrictions. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the largest number of coronavirus-related deaths (779) on Tuesday, surpassing the number those killed on 9/11. The governor also committed to performing more testing in minority communities.

18-year-old Texas woman, Lorraine Maradiaga, was arrested Tuesday after she claimed to be “willfully spreading” coronavirus in Snapchat videos. She was charged with making a terroristic threat.

Our Community

The family of Chicago Walmart employee, Wando Evans, is suing the store over his death. The family says that although management was made aware of the 51-year-old overnight stocker’s COVID-19 symptoms, he was not immediately sent home. Walmart is under fire for being slow to act to protect both its employees and customers from contracting the virus.

27-year-old Maryland grocery store clerk, Leilani Jordan, died of the coronavirus in her mother’s arms. Her mother says her daughter helped older customers load groceries into their cars but was not provided protective supplies like gloves, masks or hand sanitizer. Despite being given the drug hydroxychloroquin, Leilani passed away.

A white Baltimore police officer was caught on video intentionally coughing on black people standing outside of Perkins Homes public housing complex. The Baltimore Police Department, calling the video disturbing and incomprehensible, said they have reviewed the video footage and will be launching an internal investigation.

In a news conference on Tuesday, Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the disproportionate number of deaths in black communities, which Trump called “terrible” and a “tremendous challenge.” Fauci also highlighted the fact that even without the coronavirus, health disparities of the Black community would still exist and should be addressed.

Latest Numbers

According to a Johns Hopkins University tally, there are almost 421,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and almost 15,000 deaths.

