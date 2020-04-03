My Praise ATL

Every Sunday New Birth Missionary Baptist Church and Praise 102.5 want to make sure you don’t miss any worship during these trying times.

Listen live to Praise 102.5 each and every Sunday at 10am to hear Sunday service with Pastor Jamal Bryant and the great folks at New Birth. We will also stream the service on our Facebook page for those who want to watch. During times like these we want to make sure our community is served and full of the word.

JOIN US!

LISTEN LIVE: The New Birth Experience SUNDAYS On Praise 102.5 was originally published on mypraiseatl.com