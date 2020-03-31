COVID-19 Shuts Down Iconic Business: ‘Our People Barber Shop’

Long time business owner Tracey Prince strongly believes Our People Barber Shop remains essential to his clients and to his community, “Men’s haircuts, ladies haircuts and styles are essential, not just to the black community but in general.”

In an effort to comply with the County of Los Angeles Safer At Home Order For Control of COVID-19 – which requires all non-essential businesses to remain closed during the current pandemic. On the morning of March 24, 2020 Tracey Prince closed the doors of Our People Barber Shop, a staple in the City of Carson and the greater Los Angeles area.

Mr. Prince, who understands the dangers of COVID-19, is confident that his business along with beauty salons and other personal care businesses can remain open while adhering to government-recommended safety standards associated with the outbreak, “I think we can continue to work, one client in and one client out, keeping the people separate.”

As the CDC continues to recommend social distancing in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, barbershops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, nail shops, and spas are the most recent non-essential businesses forced to close their doors.

“We can do what the other businesses are doing,” expressed Mr. Prince, We can wear masks, gloves and keep our clients outside until it’s time for their cut.”

According to Prince, he initially learned that all non-essential businesses would be forced to shut down via cable news outlets. “I was watching CNN and they reported the shutdown of barbershops and beauty salons because hair-care was non-essential. Once I heard that I knew I had to comply,” stated Prince.

And comply is what the long-time small business owner did. “Since the news of the virus and before the COVID-19 related shutdown business has been slow,” admits Mr. Prince, “People thought they could not get a haircut because of the virus.”

With a dozen independent barbers and stylists occupying booth space at Our People Barber Shop, Prince spoke exclusively with Michael Reel of Reel Urban News about remaining positive in this season of great uncertainty. “We’re all in this together. They know what’s going on – it’s stressful for everybody,” said Prince.

