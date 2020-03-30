Michael Strahan’s Ex-Wife Jean Muggli Once Sold His ‘Football Stuff’ In Revenge Yard Sale

Michael Strahan and his ex-wife Jean Muggli are currently embroiled in a bitter custody battle, and some former neighbors of the ex-couple are now speaking out about their “contentious relationship.”

According to Page Six, Michael and Jean were once two of most high-profile residents in Montclair, NJ.

“They would have loud fights,” said a former neighbor, who also recalled the time Muggli sold many of Strahan’s personal items during a yard sale one weekend when the former NFLer was out of town.

“She threw his stuff outside and put up a ‘yard sale’ sign. There was his personal football stuff and personal effects.”

The former resident added, “I was sorry later on that I did not buy something.”

Michael and Jean married in 1999 and by 2005 they had called it quits.

A neighbor told the New York Times at the time of the split: “I never thought there was a piece of trouble anywhere. We were shocked. You just don’t know your neighbors when you think you know your neighbors.”

Strahan is now at war with Muggli for custody of their teen daughters.

We previously reported…Strahan recently filed for primary custody of his teenage twin daughters, accusing Muggli of physically and emotionally abusing 15-year-old fraternal twins Sophia and Isabella.

The Giants legend is requesting that Jean be stripped of primary custody and that he be granted primary custody.

Via TMZ:

Michael claims Jean’s been engaging in a “pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years” … he claims he’s got proof of the physical and emotional abuse and says he’s gonna detail it in sealed docs.

Strahan paints his ex as a bad parent … claiming Jean’s not taking their kids to court-ordered therapy sessions and says she’s the reason Sophia and Isabella keep missing their volleyball matches and equestrian events.

Michael, who has visitation rights, wants the girls to move in with him in New York.

