Russ Rant: Racism Is Never Okay

The President of the United States and his staff have publicly called the Coronavirus the “Chinese Flu” and the “Kung-flu.” This is “hateful” and uncalled for Russ says. All Trump had to do was say that it came from another country, but of course he and his staff “had to make it racist,” and “xenophobic.” These words are causing real harm to be done to Asian Americans.These comments are divisive at a time where we all need to be united. Russ doesn’t understand how someone who supports Trump can also say that they are not racist. You cannot ignore the racist things this president says.

