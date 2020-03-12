Little Known Black History Fact: Sonequa Martin-Green

A spinoff of the “Star Trek” franchise, “Star Trek: Discovery,” featured a historic first when Sonequa Martin-Green became the first Black female lead character of the show in 2017.

Martin-Green, 34, was already known by fans of AMC’s zombie apocalypse smash hit, “The Walking Dead” for playing tough-as-nails Sasha. For “Star Trek: Discovery,” she’ll be playing a lieutenant commander of the starship. Typically, the show makes the captain of the series the main protagonist, but in this incarnation, the second-in-command will play that role.

Martin-Green plays Commander Michael Burnham, a science specialist. She made her debut in the role on September 24, 2017. Show co-creator Bryan Fuller was inspired to build the show around a Black woman by former astronaut Mae Jemison and “Star Trek” alumnus Nichelle Nichols, who played Lieutenant Uhura on the TV series.

“Star Trek: Discovery” was created to stream exclusively on the CBS streaming site CBS All-Access. The two seasons are available via CBS All Access with a third season expected to debut this year.

Martin-Green will play Savannah James. LeBron James’ wife, in the reboot of “Space Jam” in 2021.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE