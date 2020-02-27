152 Parchman Inmates File Second Lawsuit Against Mississippi Officials Over ‘Barbaric’ Prison Conditions [Video]

JAY-Z and Yo Gotti have teamed with lawyers representing the 152 inmates inside the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to file a second lawsuit in federal court over the “inhumane and dangerous conditions of confinement” in prisons.

According to CBS News, the inmates say they’ve been denied adequate medical and mental health care, fed contaminated food and retaliated against for speaking with their attorneys.

“The conditions of confinement at Parchman are so barbaric, the deprivation of health and mental health care so extreme, and the defects in security so severe, that the people confined at Parchman live a miserable and hopeless existence confronted daily by imminent risk of substantial harm in violation of their rights afforded by the U.S. Constitution,” the complaint said.

NBC News reports that inmates have complained of rat feces, cockroaches and bird droppings contaminating the food, and toilets and showers in a “perpetual state of systemic failure.”

The inmates make clear in the lawsuit that the guards contribute to the deteriorating conditions, and they look the other way amid the violence.

“Plaintiffs have resorted to tying their cell doors closed at night to prevent guards from allowing other inmates to enter and assault them,” the suit says.

The new complaint said many inmates are in “dire need of medical care” for conditions like cancer.

“Broken bones, abscesses, diabetes and a host of other injuries and maladies routinely go without examination, much less medically effective treatment, at Parchman,” the new complaint said.

“As a result, prisoner-on-prisoner violence is rampant, and, at times, is facilitated by corrupt guards seeking to curry favor with inmates,” the filing read.

The suit also claims mental health care is “non-existent” at Parchman.

CBS News spoke with four inmates who said some guards smuggle drugs and weapons into the facility.

“As a guard, you know who’s bringing in food for certain inmates, you know who’s bringing in drugs and knives. The thing is, you don’t really say anything because you don’t really know who you’re talking to,” a former guard told the outlet. “They need to get someone to really see what inmates and guards are going through.”

