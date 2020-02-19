Dancer Who Fell Off 15-Foot Stripper Pole Eyeing Culinary Career [Video]

Former stripper Genea Sky went viral last week after a video showed her falling from the top of a 15-foot pole at a Dallas strip club.

Despite this, she continued twerking but sustained some pretty bad injuries, including a few broken teeth, a sprained ankle and her jaw is still wired shut.

Now her friends say she’s too scared to perform again. So she’s plotting a career transition with her eyes set on the culinary world, as she wants to become a food critic.

Via TMZ:

Genea tells us she’s ready and willing to sample anything edible … but she says she’s a chicken wing connoisseur and she’s also got a thing for tacos and sushi.

The hardest part of being on the mend, Genea says, is being unable to eat her favorite foods … and she’s got another 3 weeks of getting her meals through a straw.

TMZ previously reported that Sky received a lot of offers from strip clubs and rappers wanting her to appear in their music videos.

In a post on her Instagram, Sky thanked her supporters and shared a link to her GoFundMe page, where she is seeking donations to help cover her medical bills.

“Today has been a very long day. My surgery went well. My jaw is currently wired shut so please refrain from calling me as of right now and bare with me on replies because my phone hasn’t stopped blowing up,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her recovering in the hospital. “Everyone’s love & kind words have not gone unnoticed whatsoever and it means so much to me that all of you have blessed me and uplifted me in so many ways.”

She continued, “I was really nervous as this all started blowing up because people are cruel and this is a very sensitive time for me. But I never imagined so many people would stand behind me in a situation like this and that has outweighed all the negativity by far. I am beyond grateful for you all. I am in a tremendous amount of pain but i am ready for this road to recovery so I can get back to my life.”

Scroll up and hear more from Genea Sky via the clip above.

