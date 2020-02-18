Houston Gospel Singer LaTonya Earl Killed In Car Accident, Family Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Loved by many and all, LaTonya Earl was one of the singers at Bethel Family Baptist Church in Houston. She was the Creative Arts Director and sang in the church’s choir. Known as “Sister Earl” to the congregation, she was known for singing one of her favorite gospel songs, “Jesus Is The Light.”

“When she sings, she throws you into the praising worship of God,” Bethel’s Family senior pastor Walter August Jr. said. But on Friday, Earl lost her life in a tragic car accident when a Lattimore concrete truck allegedly spilled wet cement along Old Humble Road on Friday.

Another driver, 19-year-old Selvin Palacios hit the wet cement and lost control of his vehicle, slamming into Earl’s vehicle, killing them both. Now the family of Dr. Earl is filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Lattimore, charging them with negligence that resulted in her death.

Lattimore has released a statement saying, “The safety of our employees, contractors, visitors, as well as the communities in which we live and work, is our top priority. We express our sincere condolences to the families of the two drivers who have died. The investigation of this matter is ongoing, in close cooperation with local authorities. Until the investigation is complete, we aren’t able to provide any further details.”

"She was annointed." A beloved SW HTX gospel singer/church choir director killed in a violent car crash this AM is being remembered. I'm told "Sister Earl" talked about renewing her vows today.

August believes that Earl’s funeral will be the largest in the 25-year history of the 13,000 member church.

