Kenya Moore Says Relationship With Estranged Husband Marc Daly ‘Hasn’t Been This Good In A Long Time’

Kenya Moore is opening up about her relationship with estranged husband Marc Daly amid their separation.

“We are in a really good place right now,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star told SiriusXM’s Amy Phillips on January 30, Us Weekly reports. “Our relationship has really taken a turn. He has been so kind to me, sweet, you know, ‘How’s your day? What’s going?’ Our relationship hasn’t been this good in a really long time.”

Moore said their relationship improved when they reunited to celebrate their 15-month-old daughter’s 1st birthday together this past November.

“My heart is beating in another person and so, for me, all I have ever wanted to do protect her, and I will until the day I die,” she explained. “If that means protecting her from, just, negativity or anything in our home, then I’m going to do that.”

She continued, “When I saw that we had an opportunity to coparent and do it in a great way and be an example for Brooklyn, I said, ‘Let’s do the party together.’ We did and we had a great time. I just think that really showed him that, you know, I’m not after him. I wanted a calm, peaceful home and a great environment for my daughter. That’s all I want.”

Moore and Daly decided to call it quits on their marriage in September 2019, two years after they tied the knot.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she said the decision to take time apart was not her choice.

“We had a fight and, instead of giving that time to breathe and figure things out after that, you know, a decision was made,” she confesses. “Independent of me.”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Moore said she could “no longer continue in the marriage” due to “recent and ongoing circumstances.”

“My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby,” the statement continued. “She was made in love and true commitment.”

Moore tells ET of her statement, “I really appreciate the people that are following my journey, and the viewers and the fans, they have all been rooting for me, and it broke my heart and it broke their heart when that announcement was made,” she adds. “[Housewives] hadn’t started [airing], they didn’t know about the struggles we were having.”

Adding, “Once the baby came, things just, you know — the stress of life made our relationship deteriorate, and we couldn’t find our way back to it,” she admits. “But all in all, I still think that a rash decision was made, she explained.

“Where I am right now, and how I have been coping with it is, just being the strong person that I know to be,” she continues. “I sort of compartmentalize things in my life, and I don’t let anything destroy me. I have the most amazing daughter anyone can ask for. Every day is a joy to me. Yes, my marriage is falling apart, but look at this beautiful daughter that I have! Her smile, energy, love that she gives me? I cannot be happier.”

