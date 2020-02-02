‘The Game’ Won’t Return To The CW

It was recently reported that Mara Brock Akil would be resurrecting her 2006 series “The Game” on its home network, the CW. But unfortunately, that reboot process isn’t going as smoothly as she and her co-creator Devon Greggory has hoped. For the second comeback, Akil and Greggory had a different vision for the series. They wanted to change the plot and even change the location to Baltimore, MD.

According to Deadline, CW execs didn’t quite agree with this vision.

Akil and Greggory wanted to bring back the original cast to serve as mentors to a new generation of young, “knucklehead new-schoolers” and help them “navigate the ruthless game of football on and off the field.”

When The Game was revived on BET from 2011 to 2015, it was a one-hour show, and Akil wanted to keep that format. Instead, the CW wanted her to keep the original 30-minute format and plot. Akil and Greggory declined this offer.

Even though “The Game” won’t be rebooted on CW, it doesn’t mean it won’t be making a comeback. Akil and Greggory just have to find a network that is willing to agree to the show’s new format and storyline.

The original cast included Tia Mowry, Pooch Hall, Hosea Sanchez, Brittany Daniel, Coby Bell and Wendy Raquel Robinson. The series followed Melanie Barnett, played by Mowry, who put her medical school dreams on hold after her football star boyfriend, Derwin Davis (Hall) was drafted. After three seasons on the CW, the show was cancelled, but picked up by BET where it was transformed into a hour-long drama/comedy. Brandy, Jay Ellis and Lauren London were added to the cast. “The Game” aired on BET for five more seasons.

