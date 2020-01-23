Woman Arrested In Minneapolis Realtor Murder; Another Suspect Sought

The said case of the murder Minneapolis realtor Monique Baugh, just took an even sadder turn. A woman has turned herself in in the ongoing investigation and its said that she is the individual who lured Baugh to her death.

Minneapolis Fox 9 news reports that Elsa Segura, 28, who was apprehended last week but released, has been returned to the Hennepin County jail, where she is being held on kidnapping charges.

Baugh, 28, the mother of two, was killed on New Year’s Eve, after she went to show a house to wah she believed was a prospective buyer. She was then kidnapped, transported in a U-Haul and taken to another location where she was shot and killed.

Convicted drug dealer, Cedric Lamont Berry, 41, who has an extensive criminal record, has been arrested for Baugh’s murder. He arranged for the rental of the U-Haul van that seen at the crime scenes.

“I cannot begin to describe how vicious the behavior was in this case,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a statement. “We have charged Mr. Berry with setting a trap for Ms. Baugh, assassinating her at close range and shooting at her boyfriend while in the same house with two small children.”

It is believed that the crime may have been either a beef between rival drug dealers or a robbery. Baugh’s boyfriend, Minneapolis rapper Jon Mitchell-Momoh, known as Momoh, was shot multiple hours before Baugh with the couple’s two toddlers in the house.

Momoh survived. He had a burgeoning rap music career and had completed a song and video, “Westside” with Nipsey Hussle before Hussle was killed last year. He was flashing stacks of cash on his social media pages before the murder.

The Minneapolis Star-Tribune, via Oxygen.com, reports that Mitchell-Momoh denies knowing Berry. He says he has been unfairly blamed for Baugh’s murder. He has only had one conviction for drug possession 2018. A similar charge for marijuana was dropped in 2014.

They’ve got me looking like a monster,” Momoh told the Tribune. “They have it like I was in a gang. I don’t have a gang-life background.”

Mitchell-Momoh said he believes he was targeted by someone in the music business because he doesn’t want to associate with them.

Another man, Berry Davis, 40, is being sought for the murder, but has not yet been found. Segura’s boyfriend, may also be charged in the case.

