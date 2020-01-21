Marlo Hampton Explains Why She Always Wears Wigs

Whether you love her for her fashion, her shade, or her wigs, Marlo Hampton is a force to be reckoned with on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Recently, the notorious friend of the show and style maven took to Instagram to explain why she can be seen out and about in wigs just about all of the time. There is a method to her glamorous madness. She also used the moment to promote her new wig line, H.E.R., aka, Haute Elegant Rebel.

“I love wearing wigs as protective styles so my natural hair can rest, hydrate and grow – this is very important because as a public figure I change my hair often to coordinate with my outfits (as any real fashion girl does) an outfit may call for a certain hair color or cut to pull off the look,” Hampton said.

\“Over processing and over styling natural hair causes so much damage so …. ⁣ I created @her_hair_collection for women like me!! Women who are not ashamed to throw on a luxurious impeccably styled wig and be fabulous, women suffering from health issues and hair loss or women just trying to repair their natural from years or [sic] wear and tear!”

Hampton cares about her natural hair, which is why she takes steps to protect it. Wigs allow her to be more versatile and serve more looks on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alongside the best of the cast.

Hampton teamed up with Karen Mitchell of True Indian Hair to create her own line. The company’s mission is to spread love and empowerment to women everywhere.

“I created HER to empower women to embrace their inner diva and unleash the (H)aute (E)legant (R)ebel inside,” she said on her site for H.E.R. “And most importantly never forget, you are HER!”

Check out her website here to browse her collection. She has seven pre-styled, virgin hair wigs to offer, ranging from afros to bobs, curly styles and straight looks as well. Every single one of her wigs are glueless! What looks can you create with H.E.R. hair wigs? We’d love to find out. In the meantime, enjoy these chic protective looks: