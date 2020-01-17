White Woman Who Went On Racist Rant At CVS Won’t Face Criminal Charges

The white woman who screamed, “If the law didn’t say I couldn’t kill the n*****s they’d all be dead,” won’t face criminal charges.
Heather Lynn Patton went on a racist rant at a CVS Pharmacy in Los Angeles nearly four months ago.
According to TMZ, a City Attorney evaluated the criminal threats and declined to prosecute her.
A video of Patton’s rant went viral in September when the 49-year-old woman was recorded by customers as she screamed, “I hate n*****s!” among other racist statements.
A man who claimed to be Patton’s neighbor reportedly said, she has a long history of erratic, unstable behavior and making violent threats to him and his family.
TMZ reports that after the LAPD opened an investigation, it was brought to the L.A. County D.A.’s Office for charge consideration but was then kicked down to the City Attorney’s Office.
