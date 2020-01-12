Atatiana Jefferson’s Mother, Yolanda Carr, Dead 13 Weeks After Atatiana Was Killed By A Fort Worth Officer

What You Need To Know:
Yolanda Carr has died. Mrs. Carr was the mother of Atatiana Jefferson, the young woman killed in the family home by a former Ft. Worth, TX police officer, October 12. The night of her murder, 28-year-old Atatiana was playing video games with her nephew while her mother was hospitalized.
Why You Need To Know:
This is the third death which could be connected to the bullets of a former policeman, Aaron Dean. First, of course, there is the murder of Atatiana. The second death was that of Atatiana’s father, Marquis Jefferson. Mr. Jefferson died of a heart attack two weeks after his daughter’s funeral. And lastly, Atatiana’s mother, Mrs. Carr.
There is a great deal to be said about the treatment of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, in our communities. This family surely qualifies.