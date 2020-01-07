Check On Our People: 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Leaves 1 Dead, Power Out Across Puerto Rico

What You Need To Know:

For the second time in two days, the island of Puerto Rico was rocked by earthquakes and temblors. Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook the island around 4:20 AM local time, followed by a 6.0 temblor three hours later. At least one death has been reported and power has been knocked out to most of the island.

Why You Need To Know:

It’s been over two years since the Caribbean was devastated by Hurricane Maria and others. The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico has not and is years… and years… away from full recovery. The same goes for other Caribbean countries and territories. Let us not forget our families and friends in the U.S. Virgin Islands, along with those affected by this week’s earthquakes. According to reports, in addition to Puerto Rico and the USVI, countries affected include, but are not limited to: Anguilla, the Bahamas, Barbuda, Dominican Republic, Haiti, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Barts, Turks and Caicos.

Check on your folks.

(SOURCE: BLACKAMERICAWEB)

