Burger King Employee Reportedly Pulls Gun After Customer Complains About Order

A Memphis Burger King employee is making national headlines after she almost fired back (literally) at a disgruntled customer. Oderrial Moore-Williams is accused of pulling a gun on a customer when the customer complained about her order in a bizarre back and forth.

The victim told WREG she was in line at the drive-thru when she informed employees that they had charged her too much for her order and she eventually drove around to the front of the business where four employees rushed her car and began yelling.

The victim told WREG hat she pretended to reach for something in her car—and Moore-Williams did her one better by coming out and pointing an actual gun at her.

Moore-Williams’ coworkers have her back however and they told the outlet that they didn’t see her point a gun at anyone. Instead they claim that the irate customer came barging into the Burger King and refused to leave.

“We was still on the inside. She came back in the inside starting stuff, kept talking. And my boss asked her to leave. She would not leave,” said employee Germany Parker.

Moore-Williams was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.