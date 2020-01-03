Where To Donate Your Christmas Tree + Decorations For Free Recycling

By now you should be well aware that Christmas and the holidays are over. Even though some people begin taking down decorations the moment the clock strikes December 26, there are some among us who wait until January – or in some cases February to get rid of lights and trees!

If you purchased a real Christmas tree this season, all city recycling facilities will take trees through January 25th. All you have to do is haul the tree to one of the facilities and city staff will take it to be ground into mulch.

Can’t pick up your tree and can just carry it to the curb? The city has announced a Tree Waste Collection Day which coincides with what your usual Heavy Trash Day is. For more information and when it is Tree Waste Collection Day in your area, visit the Houston City Service Info page.

Have any old electronics? You can drop off electornics at neighborhood depositories or Goodwill.

