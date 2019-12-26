NBA’s Nick Young Proposes To Baby Mama Three Years After Iggy Azalea Scandal

Three years after calling it quits with rapper Iggy Azalea, NBA player Nick Young has proposed to the mother of his three children, Keonna Green.

The NBA star spent Christmas with his fiancé and their kids — son Nick Jr., 7, daughter Navi, 3, and son Nyce Amaru, 6 months.

“I know it’s been way overdue, baby,” Young, 34, says in a video clip of the proposal that he shared on Instagram. He describes the engagement ring as a “big rock, adding, “I love you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The post also included footage of their children unwrapping their Christmas gifts. Watch the clip below. Young, the former Los Angeles Laker, won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, but last played with the Denver Nuggets. He says if no one calls him this season, he’s likely to retire.

The engagement comes three years after Iggy Azalea accused Young of cheating on her with Green.

Young and Green welcomed their second child together in 2016, months after Azalea called off their yearlong engagement.

“I have never even been told by Nick that his baby mother is pregnant,” Iggy Azalea tweeted at the time. “This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don’t even know who the hell it is I’ve been loving all this time.”

Last year Azalea appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and explained to host Andy Cohen how she destroyed Young’s designer clothes after he was caught cheating.

“I burned it all, darling,” she confessed. “I burned a lot and I threw stuff in the pool. I started off with water and it seemed like that didn’t work.”

The one-hit wonder has recently been romantically linked to rapper Playboi Carti.

