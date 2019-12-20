Watch: Marvin Sapp Performs At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party [VIDEO]

Diddy’s 50th birthday bash this past weekend was nothing short of Black excellence (see the photos below).
To add to the list of surprises including a performance by Mary J. Blige, Marvin Sapp popped in to perform “Never Would’ve Made It,” which was so fitting for the mogul who went from working as talent director to launching his Bad Boy music label that would eventually land him a clothing line, vodka brand, TV shows and his own TV station!
Here’s a snippet of the lyrics from Marvin Sapp’s powerful song:
Never would have made it
Never could have made it without you
I would have lost it all
But now I see how you were there for me and I can say
I’m stronger, I’m wiser
I’m better, much better
When I look back over all you brought me through
I can see that you were the one I held on to
And I never, never would have made it
God blessed Diddy! See photos from his special night below.
Diddy’s Star-Studded Birthday Party Was Nothing But Black Excellence
1. Regina King and Janelle MonáeSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles-CarterSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Nicole Young, and Dr. DreSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. Kim Kardashian West and Lala AnthonySource:Getty 4 of 30
5. The Weeknd and Swizz BeatzSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. Sean Combs, Cardi B, and OffsetSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. Deborah Cox and June AmbroseSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. Kevin Hart and Eniko ParrishSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. Kanye West and Jermaine DupriSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. Cardi B, Mary J. Blige, and OffsetSource:Getty 10 of 30
11. Vanessa Laine Bryant and Kobe BryantSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. Christian Casey Combs and Lala AnthonySource:Getty 12 of 30
13. Fabolous, Sean Combs, and Emily B.Source:Getty 13 of 30
14. Mary J. Blige and Snoop DoggSource:Getty 14 of 30
15. Mary J. Blige and Janice CombsSource:Getty 15 of 30
17. Jhené Aiko and Big SeanSource:Getty 17 of 30
18. Quincy Combs and Jay-ZSource:Getty 18 of 30
19. Fatima Robinson and FergieSource:Getty 19 of 30
20. Lil KimSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. Nia Long and Sean CombsSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. Shante Broadus and Taraji P. HensonSource:Getty 22 of 30
23. June AmbroseSource:Getty 23 of 30
24. Andre HarrellSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. Sean Combs and Chadwick BosemanSource:Getty 25 of 30
26. Jay-Z and Sean CombsSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Sean Combs, and Jay-ZSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. Naomi Campbell and Sean CombsSource:Getty 28 of 30
Watch: Marvin Sapp Performs At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com