Texas Officer Found Guilty Of Lying About Use Of Excessive Force On Black Patient [Video]

On Wednesday, a Fort Worth jury found Jon Preston Romer Jr. guilty of aggravated perjury in the Henry Newson assault case.

We previously reported… Romer was on trail on a charge that he lied to a grand jury that was investigating his assault on a Black patient (Newson) who was waiting to be picked up from a hospital.

Romer, who once shot a Black motorist dead in front of his children, was captured on body cam punching and kicking Newson during an arrest in the lobby of the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth on November 5, 2016.

Romer was working off-duty as a security guard on the night of the incident, and reportedly punched Newson in the face following a heated exchange, before wrestling him to the ground and choking him. He also faces charges of official oppression and making a false report to a police officer in connection with the incident, but the trial that began last week focused only on the charge of aggravated perjury, star-telegram.com reports.

The suspected white supremacist was fired Wednesday after he was found guilty of aggravated perjury in Tarrant County, officials said. A sentencing hearing initially scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday has been pushed back to early 2020 following a prosecutor “request for a presentence investigation and report.”

Romer’s bond was revoked and he will remain jailed until his sentencing.

The case’s special prosecutor, Russell Wilson II, said that what happened to Newson was a tragedy.

“The jury resoundingly condemned false testimony by police officers in situations that involve use of force,” he said. “It was an important statement for Tarrant County and for the State of Texas to let our officers know that we have an expectation of honesty, especially when it regards something as serious as the use of force.”

It is unclear when the trials for Romer’s other charges will begin.

Watch Newson react to the jury’s verdict via the clip above.