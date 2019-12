Father Abandons Son On Side Of Road For ‘Watching Male Pornography,’ Cops Say

A father who was so homophobic that he abandoned his son with no food or money on the side of a road is now behind bars.

According to Bay News 9, on Sunday, in Haines City, Florida, a boy, whose name or age isn’t public, was left of the side of the road “with a small duffel bag with several pieces of clothing, according to police. The boy had no food, water, or money with him.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

A bystander called the police and an officer found the child crying. The police report says 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus abandoned the child because he thinks he is gay after he allegedly found his son “watching male pornography on his cell phone.”

Bay News 9 also reports, “Julmeus made his son get out of the vehicle while sitting in a turn lane on U.S. Highway 27 before driving off. The boy did not have a phone to contact anyone, and his father hadn’t tried to contact law enforcement to advise them of the situation.” The child said his father told him to “pack a bag and that he was taking him to the police department where they would find him a new home.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

He had also left two children alone at home when he went to drop his son off on the side of the road. The mother allegedly went to look for the son after she heard what occurred.

Julmeus is charged with three counts of negligent child abuse without bodily harm.

This type of treatment is one of many reasons why the suicide rate is high for LGBTQ youth. According to the Trevor Project, “LGB youth are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide compared to heterosexual youth” and “Suicide attempts by LGB youth and questioning youth are 4 to 6 times more likely to result in injury, poisoning, or overdose that requires treatment from a doctor or nurse, compared to their straight peers.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Father Abandons Son On Side Of Road For ‘Watching Male Pornography,’ Cops Say was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Black America Web: