Stephen A. Smith Claims Colin Kaepernick ‘Wants To Be A Martyr’ After NFL Workout Drama [Video]

Stephen A. Smith posted a video on Twitter criticizing Colin Kaepernick over his handling of an NFL-arranged workout session on Saturday.

We previously reported… shortly before the session was scheduled to start at the Atlanta Falcons training complex, Kaepernick’s reps announced it had been moved to a high school field after a dispute with the NFL over media presence, which the league had closed to journalists at the facility.

Smith believes the sudden switch to a location over 60 miles away was a stunt by Kaepernick and his reps. Watch him explain it in the clip above.

“Twenty five teams show up in Georgia at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility — state of the art facility, NFL personnel, equipment, video, everything, and what does Colin Kaepernick do,” Smith said, “Colin Kaepernick wants to change the venue.”

“He don’t want to play,” Smith added. “He wants to be a martyr.”

The ESPN star believes Kap’s plan to control the narrative backfired.

“Guess what? It ain’t working this time. All of us believe that Colin Kaepernick would have showed out, and if he had showed out, I believe he would have had a job inside of two weeks,” Smith said. “But it didn’t happen, because he didn’t show. He wanted to show up at a high school in Georgia, not an NFL facility and then YouTube it live.”

Smith then noted that Kaepernick’ NFL career is over.

“You don’t want to work. You just want to make noise and you want to control the narrative,” Smith insisted, adding, “It’s over.”

Of the 32 teams invited to the workout session at the Falcons complex, AP Sports reports that 25 teams sent scouts to the facility. “Only eight of the original 25 team representatives followed along to the new location,” wrote AP reporter Paul Newberry.

Never forget that if @Kaepernick7 was addicted to perks, beat women, made a horrible rap album and hid from his children — the NFL would welcome him with open arms. All dude did was take a stand against racism like all good people should and look what it lead to 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/lig652ow5h — d. Watkins (@dwatkinsworld) November 17, 2019

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE