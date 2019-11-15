Tamar Braxton Claps Back At Fans Who Say She’s Homophobic

Singer/reality star Tamar Braxton is speaking out after her comments she made concerning straight women dealing with gay men received backlash on social media.

Last week, the R&B crooner randomly took to Insta-stories with a PSA for the ladies.

“The truth is ladies that these dudes out here really do be gay!! It ain’t enough money, beauty, hair, babies in the world to keep them!! They want D—!! Periodt!!,” Braxton wrote in her Instagram story.

“It’s nothing wrong with you, but they will find EVERY reason in the world to make u not good enough!! If he lays with you for 3,4, 10 days and he don’t touch u, it’s NOT YOU!! HE WANT A MAN!! and that’s on my momma.”

The star was accused of being homophobic after her rant went viral. Braxton quickly shut down the criticism, explaining she’s been “a part of the LGBT community” for most of her life.

Addressing a headline via Twitter, the divorced mother of one explained, “This is what we are NOT going to do. I wasn’t FORCED to apologize for ANYTHING!! Let’s state FACTS!! I have OPENLY been apart of the lgbt community since the 4th grade!My ENTIRE staff is as well!!And I will continue 2support. But I will also make FACTUAL statements about MY LIfE.”

This is what we are NOT going to do. I wasn’t FORCED to apologize for ANYTHING!! Let’s state FACTS!! I have OPENLY been apart of the lgbt community since the 4th grade!My ENTIRE staff is as well!!And I will continue 2support. But I will also make FACTUAL statements about MY LIfE https://t.co/SCKazmIjTK — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) November 14, 2019

So STOP with that BS!!! Find something else!!! PERIODT!! It’s Ridiculous😡 to even accuse me of offending my friends, my staff and my close love ones!! I can speak out about my life!!! it is completely OFFENSIVE to me and the life I truly Live!! This stops NOW!! — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) November 14, 2019

Y’all know I’m going live….If you are in ya bag, ya shouldn’t be. I shouldn’t have been in My feelings, &ranted on social media based off a conversation with my friends. I was talking about me but not me and David. I’ve been through a lot. This is why i stay on my fake page🤣 https://t.co/qZ47f3GIXb — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) November 12, 2019

