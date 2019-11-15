Ciara To Host 2019 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES – dick clark productions and ABC announced today that multi-platinum, award-winning singer/songwriter, Ciara will host the “2019 American Music Awards.”

Known for her incredible, high-energy performances, including 2018’s show-stopping collaboration with Missy Elliott, and timeless R&B/pop hits, she will once again take the American Music Award’s stage, this time as host, for an evening of incredible music and unforgettable live moments.

Chart-topping singer/songwriter Kesha, joined by Big Freedia, will make her return to the American Music Awards stage for her first performance since 2013. The “2019 American Music Awards” will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Kesha and Big Freedia join previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Thomas Rhett and Shania Twain, as well as Taylor Swift, the “2019 American Music Awards” Artist of the Decade award recipient.

The American Music Awards is where the world’s biggest artists and pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year’s show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.

Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter, producer, model and actress. Over her fifteen-year career, her music catalogue has surpassed over 2 billion streams, selling over 23 million records and 22 million singles worldwide, including chart-topping hits “Goodies,” “Ride,” “Oh,” “1, 2 Step,” “Body Party,” and “I Bet.” Most recently, Ciara released her seventh studio album Beauty Marks which spawned platinum-selling hit “Level Up” and is the first release from her newly formed label Beauty Marks Entertainment (BME). In an effort to reclaim creative control over her artistry, Ciara formally launched BME as a boundless platform for her music, media, film, fashion, philanthropy, technology, and entrepreneurial pursuits. Since launching BME, Ciara has formed Why Not You? Productions and West2East Management alongside husband Russell Wilson. Ciara is a devoted wife and mother of two as well as a philanthropist who sits on the board of her and her husband’s Why Not You? foundation and is dedicated to improving the lives of children and empowering women across the globe.

Kesha’s forthcoming album High Road will be released on January 10th via Kemosabe/RCA Records. The first single “Raising Hell” feat. Big Freedia, has been critically acclaimed with NPR calling the track a “gospel-inspired rave-up banger.” It’s been an incredible two years since Kesha returned to the charts in 2017 with her critically acclaimed #1 Billboard 200 album ‘Rainbow’ which earned the singer/songwriter her first GRAMMY nominations and was called “an artistic feat” by Entertainment Weekly and “the best music of her career” by Rolling Stone. The singer/songwriter was also named one of Time Magazine’s Time 100, she released a behind-the-scenes Webby-winning documentary ‘Rainbow – The Film’ on Apple Music, performed “Praying” at the 2018 GRAMMYs which Vanity Fair called “the night’s most powerful performance”, set sail on her own festival cruise (“Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride”), headlined Dan Reynolds’ LoveLoud Festival, collaborated with Macklemore (“Good Old Days”) and The Struts (“Body Talks”), and contributed to the soundtracks for On the Basis of Sex, Here Comes The Change, and The Angry Birds Movie 2, Best Day. Kesha has earned more than 14 million total album equivalents worldwide, has approximately 6.9 billion audio streams and 1.7 billion video streams worldwide, and has had 9 Top 10 hits on The Billboard Hot 100, including four #1 singles on Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 radio airplay chart – “TiK ToK,” “Your Love Is My Drug,” “Die Young,” and “Timber.”

American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. The American Music Awards winners are voted entirely by fans.

Voting is open for all AMA categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for the American Music Awards directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms “AMAs Vote” or “[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote.” Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.

The “2019 American Music Awards” is sponsored by Dolby, T-Mobile and Wells Fargo.

The “2019 American Music Awards” is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.

