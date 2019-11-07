College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings

A debate director for Weber State University in Utah faces death threats and risks losing his job due to the accusations of one of his students. According to the Standard Examiner, the university has launched an investigation surrounding Ryan Wash, the Black debate director, and Michael Moreno, a white student, who accuses him of teaching an anti-white curriculum.

“I don’t think that students should be forced with that dilemma of ‘regurgitate radical leftist ideology or don’t get to do debate.’ That’s not fair,” Moreno said. “All students should be able to do debate.”