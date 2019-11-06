All You Need To Know About Alzheimer’s

Dr. Pernessa Seele is the founder and CEO of Balm In Gilead and she’s determined to help Black people get, and stay healthy. She has been working with Black churches for 31 years, to educate people and get them involved with the health of our people. She decided to work with churches because she believes the church is “the basis of who we are in the Black community.”

A lot of people don’t know the difference between Alzheimer’s and Dementia, but it’s important to know. Dementia is the “umbrella” she explains, just like there are different types of cancer there are different forms of dementia. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia, and African Americans are among the highest rate of people who suffer from it. Other forms of dementia include, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s.

It used to be a disease associated with senior citizens but that’s changing, because now we are seeing people in their 40s suffering from Alzehimer’s. While there is still no cure for Alzheimer’s, treatment is getting “better and better” Seele says.

To learn more, visit HealthyChurches2020conference.com or BalminGilead.org.

