If you watched Game 5 of the World Series then you noticed a few things. Beyond Donald Trump getting booed by the sellout crowd at Nationals Park and the Astros routing the Nats to take a commanding 3-2 game lead in the best-of-7 series – there were Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

The letter reads, “On October 27, 2019, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote your business. You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

However, the two popular Instagram stars say they did it for a good cause: one, the promotion of their magazine ShagMag and two, breast cancer awareness. Together the two models have over 3 million followers on Instagram.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Two Women Who Flashed Their Breasts At World Series Banned From All MLB Ballparks was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Black America Web: