Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral Rescheduled After Family Dispute

Funeral services for Atatiana Jefferson have been rescheduled to Thursday, according to Jefferson’s family attorney S. Lee Merritt.
RELATED: Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral Cancelled
The noted civil rights lawyer announced the date via Twitter after a series of inner family disputes prompted the funeral to be moved from Saturday, October 19, to Thursday, October 24. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Concord Church in Dallas, Texas.
Atatiana, 28, was shot to death on October 12 by ex-Forth Worth officer Aaron Dean who fired through her mother’s window without announcing himself. Police were responding to a wellness check from a concerned neighbor who believed the home had been broken into.
At the time, Atatiana was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. In totality, Atatiana’s nephew and loved ones are now all victims of police violence. The officer involved in the shooting has been released after posting a $200,000 bond last week.
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Prior to Friday’s restraining order, one of Atatiana’s aunts claimed that Marquis was not Atatiana’s biological father and never had custody of her, during a press conference aired on live TV.
The Fort Worth and Dallas communities are still reeling over Jefferson’s untimely death, just weeks following the emotional murder verdict of ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger, who shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed Black man, in his apartment last September.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]