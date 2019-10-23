Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral Rescheduled After Family Dispute

Funeral services for Atatiana Jefferson have been rescheduled to Thursday, according to Jefferson’s family attorney S. Lee Merritt.

The noted civil rights lawyer announced the date via Twitter after a series of inner family disputes prompted the funeral to be moved from Saturday, October 19, to Thursday, October 24. Services will be held at 11 a.m. at the Concord Church in Dallas, Texas.

The funeral service of Atatiana Jefferson will proceed Thursday October 24th 11AM at Concord Church 6808 Pastor Bailey Drive Dallas TX 75237. The service will be open to all members of the community hoping to pay their respects to Atatiana and her family. pic.twitter.com/A2mjMvLPms — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 21, 2019

The family was able to come to a resolution on Monday after appearing in court, The Dallas Morning News reports. The presiding judge placed a gag order on present members so that the details of the agreement would not be publicly discussed or leaked to the press.

Atatiana, 28, was shot to death on October 12 by ex-Forth Worth officer Aaron Dean who fired through her mother’s window without announcing himself. Police were responding to a wellness check from a concerned neighbor who believed the home had been broken into.

At the time, Atatiana was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. In totality, Atatiana’s nephew and loved ones are now all victims of police violence. The officer involved in the shooting has been released after posting a $200,000 bond last week.

On October 18, Atatiana’s father Marquis Jefferson was granted a temporary restraining order, granting him “full authority” to make decisions regarding the planning of his daughter’s funeral services. Jefferson felt urged to do so after he claimed to be iced out from the family in regards to making arrangements.

Prior to Friday’s restraining order, one of Atatiana’s aunts claimed that Marquis was not Atatiana’s biological father and never had custody of her, during a press conference aired on live TV.

The Fort Worth and Dallas communities are still reeling over Jefferson’s untimely death, just weeks following the emotional murder verdict of ex-Dallas cop Amber Guyger, who shot and killed Botham Jean, an unarmed Black man, in his apartment last September.

