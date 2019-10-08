Marvin Winans’ Church Turns 30!

Pastor Marvin Winans, who is one-fourth of the legendary gospel quartet, The Winans, is in full celebration mode. This Friday, October 11, his church will be celebrating 30 years. The Perfecting Church’s 30 year celebration gala is a black tie affair being held at the historic Henry Ford Museum in Detroit.

Winans says “it’s hard to believe” that it’s been 30 years. He says it feels like they set out to help people and change lives at 30 years flew by. Two of the Winans siblings, Bebe and Cece will be performing live! Learn more at perfectingchurch.org

