Stacey Dash Says Husband, Stepdaughter Assaulted Her In Arrest

Actress and former Fox News correspondent Stacey Dash is making some explosive allegations in regards to her recent arrest for domestic violence.

Dash was arrested on Sunday after New Port Richey, Florida, police responded to a 911 call where she accused her fourth husband, Jeffrey Marty, of placing her in a chokehold.

“I’ve been assaulted by my husband,” Dash said during a recording of the call obtained by TMZ. “We were all arguing, I asked his daughter to get out of my face because she was in my face, I pushed her back, he put me into a chokehold.”

However, when authorities arrived, they took note of scratches found on Marty’s arms and also spoke with Marty’s children (aged 10, 14, and 15) who corroborated that Dash was the aggressor.

Dash was taken into custody and booked on charges for misdemeanor domestic violence. She claims if she acted in any way physically, it was in self-defense.

Dash claims that Marty convinced his three children to lie to the police, TMZ reports. Dash also suggests that her husband faked his injuries and in the past instructed the children to verbally abuse her, by calling her a “b—h.” Dash insinuated that Marty used his training as a lawyer to persuade his children.

Released dash cam footage of Dash’s arrest shows her informing the officers of her celebrity status.

“I’m an actress. … I did a film called Clueless,” she tells the officers. “I did politics for a while. I was a Fox News contributor.”

According to a second TMZ report, the Clueless actress filed legal documents asking for a public defender on Monday, which was granted by the judge. The judge in the case is asking that Dash provide financial documents to prove that she does not have enough money to hire an attorney.

Marty is Dash’s fourth marriage, following her union to actor and producer Emmanuel Xuereb.

