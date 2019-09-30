Stacey Dash Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Actress and sometime political pundit Stacey Dash was arrested in Florida for alleged domestic violence, reports TMZ. The “Clueless” actress is accused of hitting her fourth husband, lawyer Jeffrey Marty, in their Florida home. When police came to the residence, Dash was arrested when Marty was observed with scratches on his arm.

According to TMZ, Dash is said to have acted in self-defense when her husband assaulted her. She called the police but was arrested because of the injuries on him.

Police in Florida released body cam footage of the arrest.

‘I did a film called Clueless’: @PascoSheriff releases body cam video of actress Stacey Dash’s arrest in New Port Richey | Watch full video: https://t.co/E6qFBEABOy pic.twitter.com/MuX86p2DLj — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) September 30, 2019

PHOTO: Pasco Sheriff’s Office



HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: