Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Stacey Dash Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

Actress and sometime political pundit Stacey Dash was arrested in Florida for alleged domestic violence, reports TMZ. The “Clueless” actress is accused of hitting her fourth husband, lawyer Jeffrey Marty, in their Florida home. When police came to the residence, Dash was arrested when Marty was observed with scratches on his arm.

According to TMZ, Dash is said to have acted in self-defense when her husband assaulted her. She called the police but was arrested because of the injuries on him.

Police in Florida released body cam footage of the arrest.

 

PHOTO: Pasco Sheriff’s Office


HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

 

black actresses , Black Republicans , celebrity arrests , Stacey Dash

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close