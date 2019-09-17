Faith Evans Announces Joint Tour With Former Rival Lil’ Kim [Video]

On September 13, family members, friends, and fans of the late Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace celebrated the 25th anniversary of the rapper’s debut album, Ready to Die.

Biggie’s widow, Faith Evans, also used the moment to announce that she will hip-hop icon Lil’ Kim in a co-headlining tour in the near future.

“We’re gonna do a tour together y’all,” Faith unexpectedly said. “A first ladies tour…I’m putting it out there in the universe.”

Kim went on to honor B.I.G. by saying, “The one thing we can count on is Biggie bringing us all together. Biggie is the love. He is the love. When you think about love, you think of our love which is Biggie, Christopher Wallace.”

Faith added that she feels blessed to have been apart of Biggie’s life, “to know him, to meet you guys, you all have been my family. Everybody who is out here tonight clearly has a respect for B.I.G.”

Official tour dates for the collaboration have not yet been announced, but fans are already expressing their excitement for the joint effort on Twitter. One fan wrote, ” Dang if Lil Kim and Faith Evans can go from fighting and pulling guns on each other to making money together, All of us can learn to forgive and forget like this!”

Fun Fact: Faith had no love for Kim back in the day because of the rapper’s (alleged) affair with B.I.G.

Meanwhile, to celebrate Big’s 25th anniversary, artists along with Optimo Cigars dedicated two new murals in his honor in Bed-Stuy and Williamsburg. On Friday, murals painted by Hoa Hong and Cinque Smith were unveiled near Biggie’s old neighborhood of Bed-Stuy at 176 Flushing Ave. in Clinton Hill and at 100 N. 10th St. in Williamsburg, per anmy.com.

The murals will be up for 30 days.

