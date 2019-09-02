Texas Man Arrested After Licking Walmart Ice Cream And Putting It Back On Shelf [Video]

A Texas man who record himself licking ice cream at a grocery store and putting the tub back now regrets the clout-chasing move.

Walmart surveillance video captured 24-year-old D’Adrien Anderson recording the act at their Port Arthur, Texas, store.

“Happy national soft ice cream day lmao #viral,” he captioned the video on his Facebook page, where he is known as “Dapper Don.”

While the video did go viral, Anderson was slapped with class A criminal mischief charge and booked at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility Thursday, The Blaze reports.

ICE CREAM LICKER: D'Adrien Anderson has posted $1,000 bond for his release from jail after being charged with Criminal Mischief for licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream at a Texas Walmart. https://t.co/9sZUmhEXIg pic.twitter.com/hj4uYotq0K — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) August 23, 2019

According to ABC News, Anderson has posted $1,000 bond for his release (see Twitter embed above).

“We take it very, very seriously. I know the district attorney takes it very seriously,” said Detective Mike Hebert with the Port Arthur Police Department.

“So hopefully in the next 24 hours,” he added, “we’ll have all our evidence gathered, and we’ll walk it over to the district attorney’s office.”

Walmart released a statement about the incident:

If food is tampered with, or a customer wants to leave the impression that they left behind adulterated product, we will move quickly with law enforcement to identify, apprehend and prosecute those who think this is a joke-it is not.

Anderson ended up buying the ice cream he tainted, according to the store, but says he’s lost his job over the video.

If convicted, he faces up to a year in jail and as much as a $1,000 fine.

