July 2019 was hot! It has been confirmed by experts that July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded. 9 our of the 10 hottest July’s have happened since 2005 and the last 5 have happened in the last 5 years. Every year it’s getting hotter and hotter, which is dangerous. D.L. says this is why Trump was trying to buy Greenland to move somewhere cold.

