The FBI Is Working To Diversify

Have you ever thought about working for the FBI? Well, this might be your chance! The FBI is a sponsor for the 2019 Tom Joyner Family Reunion and they’re looking for more diverse people to join their teams.

Special Agent Jody Norris, who is in Charge of The Columbia Division, tells the TJMS crew that in the 29 years he’s been and FBI agent the diversity among FBI Agents has decreased.

Right now he says they’re really focusing on increasing “the diversity in the FBI.” He believes that part of why folks don’t apply is because they think you need to have a criminal justice background, and that’s not true. In order to apply to be an agent all you need is 3 years full time work experience, a clean background, minimal drug use and good credit. If you don’t want to be an agent or don’t qualify he encourages you to apply to one of the FBI’s 2300 other jobs.

“We need diverse thoughts and experiences, to make us the best organization we can be,” Norris says. Stop by their booth at the Expo to learn more!

