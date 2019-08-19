Six Shot After ‘Snapchat House Party’ In East Houston

A shooting over the weekend at a house party has left six people with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident took place early Saturday morning around 1:45 a.m. at a house located on the 1200 block of Mylla Street as a large group of people were at an “instant house party” that started via the social media app Snapchat.

“It was just a random group of people receiving an invite (on the app),” Houston Police Department Detective Ragsdale said.

A fight broke out at the party which according to the detective contained around 30 to 50 people, including teens and adults. Several people got into arguments and multiple people started shooting at one another.

Police say one of the cars leaving the house was followed by another group in a van. The occupants in the van apparently opened fire on the other group as they drove down the East Freeway. Officers say three people who were riding in the car were shot. The group pulled over to a nearby gas station and called for help.

Another person was hospitalized after being shot in the hand following the party. The victims range from five males, ages 18-19 and one 17-year-old female. All are expected to be fine.

Ruben says he heard about 20 gunshots last night. He said he found four bullet holes in the front of his home across the street from the ‘instant house party’ in this Eastside neighborhood. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/piepgppdIq — Chris Costa (@ChrisCostaTV) August 17, 2019

