Top Of The Morning: Tom Made A Questionable Decision

Over the weekend Tom found himself at a bar, having a salad and some nice 1942. It was just him, the bartender, and a woman at the bar. The woman was visibly upset, and mumbling to herself about, “carpetbaggers” and hating America. When the bartender felt like she had had enough, he cut her off and she became even more upset. Tom began to worry that she may go to a nearby gun show, and come back and open fire. But, he didn’t think to leave and thank God the woman didn’t come back. But, the fact that he had to worry about that at all shows the climate the country is currently in.

