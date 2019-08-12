Jason Momoa Can’t Shoot ‘Aquaman 2’ Because He Was ‘Run Over By A Bulldozer’ During Protest

It appears production on “Aquaman 2” may be delayed as star Jason Momoa says he can’t start shooting the film because he “got run over by a bulldozer” while protesting the construction of a giant telescope atop a volcano that is considered sacred to native Hawaiians.

“Sorry Warner Bros we can’t shoot ‘Aquaman 2,’” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Because Jason got run over by a bulldozer trying to stop the desecration of his native land THIS iS NOT HAPPENING. WE ARE NOT LETTING YOU DO THIS ANYMORE. Enough is enough. Go somewhere else.”

Rest assured Aquaman fans – your hero was not physically injured during the demonstration.

The Hawaiian-born actor asked fans to support kīa’i for the @protectmaunakea movement, writing, “During this time, we are trying to unite both kānaka and Hawai’i born peoples alike to protect not only the mauna, but also our way of life and greatest natural resources in Hawaii as a whole.”

Momoa has been protesting for weeks in an effort to stop the construction of the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT), “a project underwritten by a group of universities in California and Canada as well as partners in China, India and Japan,” Complex writes.

He previously posted from the site, letting fans know that he’s refusing to start work on “Aquaman 2” until something is done.

“F*CK THIS. And TMT is 4x bigger. This is what telescope construction looks like (Subaru Telescope, 1992). The TMT will be four times larger on unscathed land. We must protect our [sacred] mountain from further desecration,” he wrote.

Protestors were recently joined by Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson, who also objects to the construction. “It’s not about stopping science. It’s about respecting a culture and respecting a people, and doing things the right way,” he explained. “When things escalate to that emotional apex, that is a sign that something has to be done. And to full-charge-ahead isn’t the way to do it.”

Johnson has been protesting the construction of the telescope since last month, when he made a surprise visit to the dormant volcano.

“Obviously, I’ve been following this for years now — more so as everything has been amping up more recently — but when you come here to Mauna Kea you realize it bigger than a telescope,” Johnson said, according to Hawaii News Now. “It’s humanity. It’s a culture. It is people, Polynesian people, who are willing to die here to protect this land. This very sacred land.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, the volcano top was selected as the site of the telescope in 2009. But work on the site has since been delayed and disrupted by protesters.

