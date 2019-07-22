Lenny Kravitz On His Blended Family With Ex Lisa Bonet And ‘Brother’ Jason Momoa

Lenny Kravitz is opening up about his blended family with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet, and her husband,Jason Momoa.

In a profile in the U.K. publication The Times, the rock star reflected on his “beautiful” bond with his ex and her family.

“We took the time so that we could become best friends again,” Kravitz explained, noting how he had to rebuild his friendship with Bonet after their divorce 1993, per ET Online.

“Our families are blended. I love her husband — he’s like a brother to me — and I love the kids,” Kravitz said of Momoa. “It’s beautiful, but it takes work.”

Kravitz and Bonet share one daughter, 30-year-old actress Zoe Kravitz. The former “Cosby Show” star has been romantically linked to Jason since 2005. They share two kids — 12-year-old Lola, and 10-year-old Nakoa-Wolf.

Bonet, Kravitz and Momoa recently attended Zoe’s wedding to Karl Glusman last month at Lenny’s home in France.

“Lenny was thrilled his daughter decided to have her wedding at his home in Paris. He was gushing about how happy he was she had found the love of her life, and how proud he was of all her incredible accomplishments,” a source told ET.

“During the party, the champagne flowed and Lenny and Jason, who are good friends, chatted and both agreed they loved Karl.”

Jason and Lenny put their brotherly love on display when they showed off matching bone skull rings in an Instagram in December (see post above).

“My friend, he made this bone ring since I wanted to get one, and he liked it so I wanted him to have one,” Momoa told ET at the premiere of “Aquaman” a few days after posting the pic.

Momoa said the ring signifies “looking out” for family.

