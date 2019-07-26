Jeezy Announces Partnership With New Telecommunications Company

Atlanta rapper and entrepreneur Jeezy is venturing into new territory: telecommunications.

The Grammy-nominated entertainer announced last week that he has partnered with Freddie Figgers, founder of Figgers Communications, on a cell phone brand and various wireless products that aim to “rival current competitor standards, but at a much more attainable price point.”

“There was a point in my life where I wasn’t able to pay the phone bill,” Jeezy said in a statement. “Now as a businessman and entrepreneur to be able to partner with Freddie, someone who overcame similar life obstacles, and to give people more access to handheld technology at an affordable price, it’s a truly blessing.”

According to the press release:

The F3 5G-ready cell phone features a 6.2″ edge to edge 4k display with state-of-the-art 18 Megapixel dual cameras. The phone can be used internationally and is compatible with any phone carrier. The phone allows multiple user profiles without sharing personal data and features dual sim cards, giving customers the option of two phones numbers in a single phone.

The phone is also water resistance (up to 30 mins submerged). The F-Buds uses Bluetooth technology and has custom built-in microphones. They can pair up with any mobile device, Bluetooth device, and tablet. If you link the earbuds with any Figgers phone, the F-Buds can translate over 100 languages to the language of your choice. They can be fully charged in just 30 minutes and have 50 hours of talk time on a single charge.

“As the youngest African-American to own and operate an independent, U.S. based telecommunications company, I built Figgers Communications on the premise that telecommunications access should be attainable for everyone,” Figgers said. “The Jeezy/Figgers Wireless partnership is a natural evolution of two men who experienced some of the same challenges during our upbringing but rose above those circumstances to make our mark.”

The products are available for preorder at www.figgers.com.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: