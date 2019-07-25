More People Could Be Charged In R. Kelly Case

CLOSE
CHICAGO (AP) — A prosecutor has told a federal judge in Chicago that more charges and more defendants could be added to the case against R&B singer R. Kelly that alleges child pornography and other crimes.

Angel Krull said Thursday that a more far-ranging indictment could replace the initial indictment charging Kelly and two associates. She didn’t elaborate.

Kelly faces charges in Chicago accusing him of producing and receiving child pornography and coercing minors to engage in sex. The 52-year-old is being held without bond and wasn’t at Thursday’s hearing. He faces related charges in New York.

Krull also asked for an order protecting evidence and limiting what attorneys can say publicly about the evidence, saying Kelly’s fans have harassed potential witnesses.

Defense attorney Steve Greenberg said the proposed order is too restrictive. Another hearing is set for Wednesday.

