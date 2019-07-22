Tour Stops #7 & #8: Raleigh & Charlotte Got The Party Going!

Tom Joyner and friends are hitting cities across the country to celebrate 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show.

The One More Time Experience (OMTE) hit Raleigh and Charlotte on Friday, July 19, and Saturday July 20 2019 and it was a party to remember!

Raleigh was the first stop and Tom, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, Kem, and Al B Sure turned the place up!

Next, Tom, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, and Kem hit Charlotte and partied all over again!

