Toni Braxton Testifies Against Alleged Thief In $2.5 Million Jewelry Theft Case

Months after her engagement ring went missing after boarding a Delta flight bound for Los Angeles, singer Toni Braxton was called as a witness to testify against the man accused of stealing the ring, worth an estimated $1 million.

Last year Braxton was the victim of theft after she forgot to claim one of her bags at the baggage claim at LAX. The Grammy-award winner initially thought she misplaced in one of her pieces of luggage.

According to TMZ, the unnamed man worked for an airplane cleaning service and is accused of hawking the ring based on the account of three other employees who claim they saw him take the jewelry. Braxton was also robbed of 4 watches, (including 2 Rolex’s and a Cartier) and two pairs of vintage earrings, adding up to a total of $2.5 million.

In November Braxton alerted her fans of the missing engagement ring in an Instagram post.

“Feeling back to my old self again, yay! But I’m sad today, my engagement ring is missing but I’m optimistic that someone will find Bonnie and return her home!” she wrote.

TMZ cameras caught Braxton as she was leaving the courthouse right after her testimony on Thursday. To her disappointment,the ring is still missing and has not yet been returned.

“I would love for the person to just have remorse and turn it in so we can be done with it,” she said. “I’m just trying to get the ring back.”

Braxton said she removed the ring to prevent swelling, a symptom of her lupus which flares up while flying.

Braxton said “yes” to Cash Money Records mogul Bryan “Birdman” Williams after he proposed to her in 2018 after a lengthy courtship. After calling off their engagement earlier this year, the two reconciled and decided to keep their love life a more private affair, away from the cameras and social media.

