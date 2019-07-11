Nicki Minaj Criticized After Recounting How Jamaican Police Pulled Guns On Her For Cursing During Concert

Tyler, the Creator, Schoolboy Q Boycott and several from the hip-hop community are calling for a boycott of Sweden following A$AP Rocky’s arrest last week.

During a trip to the country for a performance Rocky and his crew were harassed by a couple of aggressive and entitled migrants. When the thugs turned physically violent, the rapper defended himself by roughing up the two males like they were rag dolls. The incident led to Rocky and two associates being arrested by Stockholm authorities.

The hip hop star is reportedly facing up to six years behind bars for his hand in the assault — even though there is video of the incident which clearly shows he is not the aggressor nor instigator and had a right to defend himself.

But Swedish law says otherwise.

I performed in Jamaica before & when i got off the stage I was surrounded by police with guns drawn. They were ready 2 take me to jail b/c they said I forgot to bleep a couple curses…. I could make one mistake & go to jail in a diff country where women have no rights. #FreeAsap — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 10, 2019

Nicki Minaj even reflected on the different policies of foreign countries after she pulled out of the Jeddah World Fest in Saudi Arabia. She took to Twitter to recount a story about how the oppression of women nearly landed her in jail.

“I performed in Jamaica before & when i got off the stage I was surrounded by police with guns drawn. They were ready 2 take me to jail b/c they said I forgot to bleep a couple curses,” she tweeted on Tuesday. “I could make one mistake & go to jail in a diff country where women have no rights. #FreeAsap”

I performed in Jamaica before & when i got off the stage I was surrounded by police with guns drawn. They were ready 2 take me to jail b/c they said I forgot to bleep a couple curses…. I could make one mistake & go to jail in a diff country where women have no rights. #FreeAsap — MEGATRON (@NICKIMINAJ) July 10, 2019

As noted by Complex, some fans responded to her story with the side eye — wondering how her incident connected to Rocky’s situation, “others felt she was comparing the Jamaican government to Saudi Arabia’s regime,” the outlet writes.

Check out some of the responses below.

One fan responded with: “Jamaica has changed since 2010 . Just pointing that out but … ok”

Another said: “This doesn’t make any sense. After the Sumfest performance in 2011 where you were fined $10 USD for using expletives on stage, you tweeted “I had the time of my life at Reggae Sumfest… Jamaica I fell in love tonight.” Please do not compare Jamaica to Saudi Arabia.”

Jamaica has changed since 2010 . Just pointing that out but … ok pic.twitter.com/tFQlFKokST — KĘEM.876🇯🇲 (@KEEM876) July 10, 2019

This doesn't make any sense. After the Sumfest performance in 2011 where you were fined $10 USD for using expletives on stage, you tweeted “I had the time of my life at Reggae Sumfest… Jamaica I fell in love tonight.”

Please do not compare Jamaica to Saudi Arabia. — Vanessa Williams (@VirtuouzlyNessa) July 10, 2019

A third noted: “When you perform as an artist in jamaica and cursed certain words you pay a small fee that’s the law ! Police in Jamaica and Trinidad guns are always out since they carry assault rifles ! Don’t make it seem like anything else thank you”

Twitter user Brie wrote: “As a Jamaican woman I would love for you to explain how we have no rights here?“