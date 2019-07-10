The 100th National NAACP Convention Is Coming Up

07.10.19
The NAACP is celebrating its 110th year this year and hosting their 100th Convention July 20-24 in Detroit. Chairman Leon Russell talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew about what attendees can expect at the convention called “When We Fight, We Win.” There will be a Presidential Candidates forum, which he explains all candidates were invited to participate in. So far the candidates who have confirmed their participation are Warren, Sanders, O’Rourke, Booker, Harris, Castro and Klobuchar. “We’re looking forward to a crowded event,” Russell says.

Another major part of this year’s convention will be discussion surrounding the 2020 Census, which is “a major issue for us,” Russell explains.

He says this year’s convention will be one you don’t want to miss.

