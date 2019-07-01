CLOSE
Kim Kardashian Will Change Name Of Shapewear Line After Backlash

NEW YORK (AP) — Social media has spoken, and Kim Kardashian West has listened.

The reality TV star and makeup mogul has decided to change the name of her Kimono Solutionwear.

The move comes less than a week after backlash from social media users who objected to what they said was appropriation of the traditional Japanese kimono in the name of her upcoming shapewear line.

West tweeted Monday that her “brands and products are built with inclusivity and diversity at their core.”

She wrote “after careful thought and consideration, I will be launching my Solutionwear brand under a new name. I will be in touch soon.”

Some Japanese critics on social media said the name, which West trademarked, is an inappropriate take on centuries-old kimono clothing.

