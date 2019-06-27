CLOSE
Prince Harry, Meghan And Baby Archie Will Visit South Africa

LONDON (AP) — Baby Archie will make his first overseas appearance this fall when parents Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, take him on an official visit to South Africa.

The couple’s Instagram account said: “This will be their first official tour as a family.” Archie is expected to make the trip when he is about five months old.

Buckingham Palace said Thursday Prince Harry and Meghan will make an official visit to South Africa in the fall and that Harry will continue on to Angola, Malawi and Botswana.

Harry and Meghan’s official Instagram account said they “are really looking forward to meeting so many of you on the ground and continuing to raise awareness of the high impact work local communities are doing across the commonwealth and beyond.”

The date of the trip hasn’t yet been announced.

Harry and his brother Prince William have traveled throughout Africa and both are involved in efforts to protect wildlife there. Harry is also patron to a charity helping children in Lesotho.

