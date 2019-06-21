Jada Pinkett Smith’s TMI: She Had A Threesome Once … And Didn’t Like It [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith wants you to know that she had a threesome back in the day and – let’s put it this way – she is not down for doing it again

In a preview trailer for the next “Red Table Talk” — which will feature a “throuple” (3 person relationship) joining the show — Pinkett Smith is asked whether she’s ever got busy with two partners at the same time.

“I had a threesome once. I was very, very young. Like early, early 20s,” she reveals, as her daughter Willow Smith reacts in shock, blocking her eyes. “I didn’t like it. It just didn’t have the level of intimacy. But I tried it once and I was like, ‘Well, that’s not for me.’”

Well, that’s interesting. But she went on to add that if love was involved (in deference to the throuple guests), it maybe would’ve been a different story.

“But I always think if I was in love with two people, that’s another level. I could see and join a threesome then, but I was a kid.”

“I was just like, I saw two cute people and I was like, ‘Hey…’” she joked.

If you recall, Jada appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” earlier this month and revealed that Willow was the one who found the guests for the upcoming episode.

“It’s a throuple that Willow was actually following on Instagram,” she said. “That’s how it all came to be. She became very curious about this whole polyamory thing.”

When asked about whether she thinks the 18 year old could end up in a polyamorous relationship someday, Jada added, “Possibly. I don’t know. Listen, she’s 18 who the heck knows what’s going to go down.”

“Red Table Talk” airs Mondays on Facebook Watch.

