Lakers Trade Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram And More To New Orleans For Anthony Davis

The Anthony Davis vocals are officially in for the Los Angeles Lakers.

After months of attempts, failed deals and more, the New Orleans Pelicans agreed on Saturday to send Davis, a multi-time All-Star and all-NBA talent to Los Angeles in exchange for Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and three future first-round picks.

The Pelicans have agreed to a deal to trade Anthony Davis to the Lakers for Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Josh Hart, and three first-round picks – including the No. 4 overall in 2019 Draft, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

Monster haul for David Griffin and the Pelicans. They maximized the AD trade without needing a third team. History of Griffin deals typically include strong pick protections, which could made trade even better. And now, LeBron gets his second star in LA. Here we go. https://t.co/Yf6cjlhvv4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 15, 2019

For the Pelicans, it’s a giant haul for the all-NBA superstar and for Davis and agent Rich Paul it’s exactly what they’ve wanted since announcing the desire for a trade earlier this year.

Vegas has already installed the Lakers as title favorites for 2019-2020 after the Raptors clinched their first NBA title on Thursday night against the Warriors. Will the move lead to title No. 4 for LeBron James and the first for the Lakers since the 2010 season? Time will tell.